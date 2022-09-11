BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died in Benton Harbor on Sunday, police say.

It happened around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Columbus Avenue near East Empire Avenue. Officers responding to a report of shots fired found a man hurt in a back yard, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said in a release.

It said he was brought to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police do not have any suspects, BHDPS said.

Anyone with information should call police at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.STOP(7867). Tips can also be sent in anonymously using the TIP411 app.