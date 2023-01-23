BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Benton Harbor are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Sunday.

The man was found dead in the 700 block of La Salle Street, near the intersection of Paw Paw Avenue and East Main Street, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said in a Monday release.

Police have identified him as Leon Johnson.

His family has been notified, Benton Harbor DPS said.

Officers are investigating and say his death is suspicious. Police do not have a suspect or any leads.

Anyone with information should call the Benton Harbor tip line at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.