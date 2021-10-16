Benton Harbor police investigate suspicious death of 17-year-old

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 17-year-old in Benton Harbor.

Around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a welfare check of a person in an alley in the 100 Block of Parker Avenue near Colfax Avenue, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Officers found a 17-year-old that died by suspicious means, officials say.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death, officials say.

BHDPS says it will not be releasing his name at the request of his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BHDPS at 269.927.0293 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.STOP (7867). Tips can also be sent in anonymously through the TIP411 app.