BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a person died after a crash in Benton Harbor on Saturday.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Main Street at 5th Street. Officers received a report of a BMW speeding into the city on Main Street, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said in a release. It said officers found the car flipped over on its roof and engulfed in flames.

The driver, a 33-year-old, was ejected from the vehicle, police say. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, a 22-year-old, was brought to a local hospital with significant injuries, police say.

Police are not releasing names pending family notification. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call police at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.STOP(7867). Tips can also be sent in anonymously using the TIP411 app.