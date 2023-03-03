Drugs found in the car of a suspect who led police on a chase near Benton Harbor on March 3, 2023. (Courtesy Southwest Enforcement Team)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A Benton Harbor man who was on parole was arrested and charged when officers found drugs in his car following a brief police chase.

On Thursday, troopers tried to pull the man over for a traffic stop on Pipestone Road in Benton Township. Instead of stopping, he drove away, leading troopers on a short chase. They soon stopped chasing him because of unsafe conditions.

Later, the suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned near Marion Avenue and Parker Avenue in Benton Harbor. Troopers established a perimeter around the area and eventually found the suspect running on foot. Eventually, the suspect, a 22-year-old Benton Harbor man, was arrested.

“A large quantity of fentanyl and methamphetamine” that had been packaged for distribution was found inside the car, along with “other evidence of narcotic trafficking,” according to Southwest Enforcement Team detectives.

The man, who has not been named, was booked into the Berrien County jail on several felony charges including parole violations, 3rd degree fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine.

SWET is made up of deputies and police of neighboring agencies as well as state police troopers.