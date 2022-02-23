Benton Harbor hosts job fair

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Benton Harbor is hosting a job fair on Thursday.

The fair will happen from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Benton Harbor City Hall, 200 East Wall Street.

Many of the jobs available are related to Benton Harbor’s lead line replacement project, the City Commissioner Ron Singleton said. He said the goal is to replace the lines using state and federal funds and hiring local residents to fill jobs needed to keep the project moving.

““I see it as an opportunity to get this community involved in rebuilding itself,” Singleton said in a statement. “We want to see our citizens involved in some of the work, so I believe it’s a win-win opportunity to get the infrastructure fixed, and also get some local people employed. We feel the timing is right.”

Employers include the City of Benton Harbor, Berrien County, State of Michigan and others. Some open positions are contractors, landscapers, public safety (police and fire), public works, parks and recreation, code compliance, finance, assistant clerk, environmental health and many more.

For more information, contact the city at 269.927.8471. You can also visit the websites of Benton Harbor, Michigan Works! and Michigan Public Health Institute.