Benton Harbor High School serves as water distribution site

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials announced Benton Harbor High School is serving as the water distribution site as the city continues to grapple with a lead crisis.

For months, people in the city have not been able to use their tap water for basic necessities like drinking, cooking or brushing teeth due to lead contamination.

To help bring water to residents, the state has set up a number of distribution sites including the school, located at 870 Colfax Ave, which is open six days per week. Volunteers from various organizations will help load cases of bottled water into vehicles.

Benton Harbor Area Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel told News 8 that since the high school is in a central part of the city, it makes an ideal location for distribution. He added the decision to step-up and serve the community was a no-brainer.

“Dealing with the height of COVID-19, to also have to battle water concerns, but if we know anything about a tiger, we never get up,” he said, referencing the school’s mascot. “We always are looking for ways to sustain and stay ahead of the game. We saw that it was tough, so we just did it tougher.”

The state has a list of distribution times on its website.