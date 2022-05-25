BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — The Benton Harbor Farmers Market is seeking vendors for its upcoming season.

About a month from its opening date, the market called for more produce vendors and locally grown Michigan products.

“We’re really broad and wide in the vendors that we do accept, but we just have that priority of saying, ‘Hey, let’s try to bring in some more of that fresh produce and those locally grown foods,'” market coordinator Chioma Ejiofor said.

Ejiofor says it’s important to get fresh food to the community.

“In terms of health, we can’t tell people that they need to eat healthy if they don’t have access to fresh produce,” Eijofor said. “We know that diet plays a part in many different health issues, and often in these communities we see health issues like obesity, heart disease, diabetes happen and a lot of that could be controlled by diet.”

The market is seeking five types of vendors to include:

Agricultural: Vendors with fresh produce; those who grow, raise or harvest products including fruits, vegetables, dairy products, meat/poultry, honey, grains and other crops.

Value-added food: Vendors selling prepared foods made in a licensed facility or covered under cottage food laws.

Artisans: Vendors who create and design handcrafted products such as jewelry or artwork.

Activity volunteers: Organizations or individuals who lead hands-on activities at the market.

Educators or information providers: Organizations or individuals who provide a service or demonstration of educational value.

There are no vendor fees.

The farmers market takes place every Wednesday at Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park, 100 E. Main St. It will begin June 22 and run until Sept. 14.