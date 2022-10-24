A house fire in Benton Harbor on Oct. 24, 2022. (Courtesy Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety)

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died in a house fire on Monday, Benton Harbor officials say.

It started around 1:50 p.m. at a one-story home in the 800 block of La Salle Street near Forest Avenue. When first responders arrived on scene, there was thick smoke coming from the house, the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Firefighters found a man, who was “overcome by smoke,” trying to get into the house through the back door, Benton Harbor DPS said. The man told them his wife was in the home.

Officials say firefighters “began an aggressive search” for her. They say she was quickly found and removed from the home.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts before an ambulance arrived and was taken to the hospital, city officials say.

The 66-year-old woman was eventually airlifted to a different hospital, where she died, officials say.

Her birthday would have been on Tuesday, authorities say.

“Our prayers go out to the family in this difficult time,” Benton Harbor DPS said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Authorities are investigating.