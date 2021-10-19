Benton Harbor declares state of emergency due to lead risk

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — The Benton Harbor City Commission has declared a local state of emergency in response to the discovery of high levels of lead contamination in the water.

The resolution was passed during Monday night’s city commission meeting.

The city will be holding a press conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the declaration of a local emergency. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The 9,700 people in Benton Harbor have been advised not to drink from their taps because of lead contamination. The state is trucking in bottled water each Monday until the city water is safe. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has pledged to replace every lead water line in the city in 18 months.

Data from the city shows the highest lead reading from sampled homes found 889 parts per billion, which is more than 59 times the state limit.