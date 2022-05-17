BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — City leaders in Benton Harbor spoke in front of the Berrien County Courthouse and hung a wreath at the St. Joseph pier Tuesday to mark the 31st anniversary of the death of Eric McGinnis.

The 16-year-old died on May 17, 1991. His body was found in the St. Joseph River. It was originally ruled an accidental drowning but in April of this year Michigan’s attorney general said it was a homicide.

The person identified by the attorney general as the main suspect in the case died in 2003.

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad on Tuesday said he believes more should be done before Michigan Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel closes the case.

“We need to turn over every nook and cranny as it relates to this case because to say it was a homicide and close it, that’s not enough,” Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said. “It’s not a mockery because we’re grateful for the attorney general for coming in and making it known that it was not an accidental drowning. But to call it a homicide and hold nobody accountable, that’s a miscarriage of justice.”

He said he wants the state attorney general to look into Judge Dennis Wiley, who was serving as the Berrien County Prosecuting Attorney at the time of McGinnis’ death. Muhammad believes witness testimony and other evidence brought before Wiley’s office was ignored.

