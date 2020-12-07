Benson responds after protesters gather at her home

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step — announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic — ensures no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.” (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home Saturday night protesting the certification of election results in Michigan and demanding a forensic audit.

Video posted by a participant on Facebook shows members of the crowd chanting with megaphones and several holding signs around 9:30 p.m.

The crowd chanted, “Stop the steal” and “No audit, no peace.” They also sang the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.”

Bensons released a statement Sunday night saying the protest began as her and her young son were decorating their home for Christmas. She said in her statement that a line is crossed when the primary purpose to gather is to intimidate.

Through threats of violence, intimidation, and bullying, the armed people outside my home and their political allies seek to undermine and silence the will and voices of every voter in this state, no matter who they voted for. Their goal is to overturn and upend the results of an election that are clear and unequivocal, and that 5.5 million Michigan citizens participated in.



But their efforts won’t carry the day. Because our democracy is strong. The will of the people is clear. And I will stand up every day in my job for all voters, even the votes of the protestors who banded together outside my home. A portion of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s statement

The individuals gathered outside my home targeted me as Michigan’s Chief Election officer. But their threats were actually aimed at the 5.5million Michigan citizens who voted in this fall’s election, seeking to overturn their will. They will not succeed in doing so. My statement: pic.twitter.com/RSUnPSN4Aa — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) December 7, 2020

Shortly after the video began, law enforcement officials later and remained on scene. The gathering appeared to have remained peaceful.

Recent court rulings nationwide have not found evidence of widespread vote fraud. In Michigan, several allegations put forth during Senate Oversight Committee hearings last week have been debunked as a misunderstanding of how the counting process works.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also released a statement Sunday night: