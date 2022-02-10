Benson requests probe of possible access to voting equipment

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has asked the state’s attorney general and state police to investigate reports her office has received that an unnamed third party was allowed to access vote tabulator components and technology in Roscommon County.

She said Thursday that unauthorized access to machines is a breach of election security protocols and may have exposed the machines to vulnerabilities that render them unusable in future elections.

She says at least one unnamed third party allegedly gained inappropriate access to tabulation machines and data drives used in Richfield Township and Roscommon County, which could require the equipment to be replaced at taxpayer expense.