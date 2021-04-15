Benson: Michigan voting bills more restrictive than Georgia

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks in Detroit. Benson, Michigan’s top election official, blasted Republican-backed voting bills that are pending in the Legislature, saying some would be more restrictive than a controversial new law in Georgia. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s top election official is blasting Republican-backed voting bills that are pending in the Legislature, saying some would be more restrictive than a controversial new law in Georgia.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, said Thursday that Georgia voters can get an absentee ballot if they include a driver’s license number on the mailed-in application.

One of the Michigan measures would require voters to attach a photocopy their driver’s license to the application.

She says it “serves no other purpose than to make it harder for them to vote absentee.”

Ted Goodman, the communications director for Michigan’s GOP, responded in a Thursday release, saying “We will support legislation that is focused on commonsense election reforms. Democrats and their special-interest allies are being disingenuous when they mischaracterize election reform as voter suppression. We stand by efforts that make it easier to vote, and harder to cheat.”

WOODTV.com staff contributed to this report