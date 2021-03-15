Benson calls on Legislature to pass transparency reforms

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson a legislative agenda that she says would increase government transparency in Michigan.

Among her wish list of reforms is expanding the Freedom of Information Act to include the governor and the state Legislature. The secretary would require office holders file a personal financial disclosure.

She would also like to see changes in campaign finance reporting and require a two-year period between leaving elected office and working as a lobbyist.

Those are just a few of the changes she is asking the Legislature to consider.

“For many years, including these last two as secretary of state, I also advocated for state lawmakers to draft and pass laws that would bring about true transparency in Michigan government,” Benson, a Democrat, said. “It’s disgraceful that our state ranks 50th in the nation in government transparency. That’s why two years ago, shortly after taking office, I called on the Legislature to pass a package of measures that would move Michigan from worst to first in government transparency. The Legislature has failed to do so but seems to be more interested in taking action now.”

Any of the Democratic secretary’s agenda items would have to be introduced into and passed by the Republican-led Legislature. An expansion of FOIA that would include the House and Senate already drafted by lawmakers was ridiculed by Benson as being “watered down” and having several “loopholes.”