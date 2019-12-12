Benson: 30-minute promise is kept — with an appointment

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says people who book an appointment will get in and out of branch offices within a half-hour, but the guarantee doesn’t apply to those who show up without one.

Benson campaigned on a 30-minute promise. She said Thursday she has achieved it because residents can now go online or call to make an appointment at all 131 branches.

The average wait times are up since she took office in January.

She says customers should avoid walking into a branch and waiting in line and instead conduct their transactions online or book an appointment.