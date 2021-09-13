Behavioral health specialist on warning signs of suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — National Suicide Prevention Month is a time to raise awareness and share information on an important topic that is tough to talk about.

Beth Courbier is the behavioral health manager at Priority Health. She says it’s a tough conversation to have but critical to start it.

Courbier says we’ve come a long way in stomping out the stigma of mental health, but there is more work to do.

Watch the full conversation in the video player above.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is available at all times by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1.800.273.TALK. Those under the age of 21 can talk to a peer by calling Teen Link at 1.866.833.6546.