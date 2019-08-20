Beer company founded in GR pays off school lunch debts

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mitten Brewing Company_41102

SUTTONS BAY, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — A beer company that started in Grand Rapids is ensuring that a northern Michigan school district starts the new year with no student lunch debt.

A foundation affiliated with Mitten Brewing paid $2,700 to erase unpaid meals and snacks in the Suttons Bay district, near Traverse City. Superintendent Mike Carmean says, “We’re just very blessed.” He tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that some students were nearing $100 in lunch debt.

Chris Andrus, an owner of Mitten Brewing, responded after bartender Joe Symons criticized a Pennsylvania school district for threatening parents over lunch debts. Symons also is a substitute teacher in Suttons Bay.

Dan Frank, general manager of Mitten Brewing in Northport, says “one of the beauties” of being in a small community is acting on local needs.

WOODTV.com staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 