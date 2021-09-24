Bear euthanized after being recaptured in Traverse City area

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A black bear that traveled back to an area in northern Michigan after being removed for raiding bird feeders and trash cans has been euthanized.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that the large male bear was recaptured Thursday.

Holly Vaughn of Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources says the bear was moving closer to downtown Traverse City and was comfortable around humans and in human settings.

The department transported the bear in April about 90 miles to the Alpena area in the eastern end of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. He was given a lip tattoo, ear tags and fitted with an electronic collar.

The following month the radio collar indicated he was back in Grand Traverse County.