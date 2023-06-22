GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new scam is targeting Consumers Energy customers, according to Brian Wheeler, media relations manager for Consumers Energy.

While people might be accustomed to receiving phone calls from scammers who claim to be from Consumers Energy, Wheeler said the new scam is “a little bit different.”

“We’re seeing people who go online to search for information to try to reach Consumers Energy, and they’re finding their way, unfortunately, to these scammers. The scammers are setting up webpages and phone numbers that are meant to trick people into contacting them instead of us,” Wheeler said. “Of course, when they talk to those scammers, they’re at risk of giving up bank information, credit cards, account information for Consumers Energy.”

Wheeler told News 8 people have been scammed out of as much as $750 in recent months.

“What the scammers are counting on is that people are working quickly and maybe don’t notice that that is not Consumers Energy’s phone number,” he said. “So then maybe they’re strung along and tricked into making payments.”

According to Wheeler, customers should always visit the official website of Consumers Energy or call its official phone number: 800.477.5050.

“If you do either of those things, you know you’re dealing with somebody legitimate,” Wheeler said.

Customers who think they have paid a scammer should contact Consumers Energy, Wheeler said. He also noted that anyone who encounters a scam can report it to local law enforcement.

Wheeler told News 8 it all comes down to awareness and caution.

“We want people to know about this and be careful,” he said.