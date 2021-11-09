BBB West Michigan announces next president

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be a change in leadership at the local chapter of the Better Business Bureau.

After a decade at the helm of the Better Business Bureau Serving West Michigan, Phil Catlett is set to retire at the end of the year.

Lisa Frohnapfel will take his place. She spent much of her career in the financial service industry, but says she was drawn to the BBB because of its long history of serving the community.

She says Catlett has done a great job leading the BBB, and will continue helping the community find trustworthy businesses to rely on.

“I’m so proud to be able to build upon what Phil has already set out,” Frohnapfel said. “The team over at the Better Business Bureau is just so committed to helping our community and I’m just so proud to be apart of it.”

Frohnapfel says making West Michigan aware of scams and other fraudulent activity will be her top priority.