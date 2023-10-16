GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan is reminding people to be on the lookout for scammers who may take advantage of Medicare’s open enrollment period to try to steal their identities.

Scammers may fake email addresses and phone numbers to make it look like they’re from the government, the BBB says. They may say they need to confirm details or that they want to offer you a “better plan.” What they really want is your personal information so they can rip you off.

The BBB reminded people never to share personal information like credit card, Social Security or health insurance numbers with someone who has contacted you by phone, text, email, or on social media. The real Medicare will never reach out to you in those ways seeking personal information.

Provide confidential information only when you go directly to medicare.gov or healthcare.gov. If you get a call and are uncertain whether it’s legitimate, don’t give any personal information and call 1.800.MEDICARE instead to confirm what the government needs from you and report a possible scam.

You can also report scams to the BBB using its online scam tracker.

Medicare open enrollment began Sunday and runs through Dec. 7.