BBB warns free COVID-19 relief funds could be grant scam

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are warning residents of a grant scam that claims to give victim’s free COVID-19 relief funds.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said it has recently received several reports of scams, including the grant scam.

The Better Business Bureau said it’s online Scam Tracker received reports that crooks are stealing information from Facebook and Instagram accounts to promote fake COVID-19 relief grants. The scammers will send a Facebook message or Instagram direct message that looks it comes from a friend or follower to tell victims about a grant for COVID-19 relief.

To receive the “grant,” the victim is told they need to pay for delivery or processing fees. The scammer will take the money and victim will never receive the grant.

The BBB advises people not to pay any money for a free government grant and to do your research. You should also report scams to Facebook, Instagram and to the BBB’s Scam Tracker.

More information about government scams can be found on the BBB’s website.