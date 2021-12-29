Battle Creek rescue helps rehab some of 800 hoarded parakeets

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — “Eight hundred birds at one time is no joke.”

Shannon Kramer, the founder of Birds and Beaks Rescue and Rehab in Battle Creek, knows it firsthand.

Last week, the Detroit Animal Welfare Group took in more than 800 parakeets from the son of an animal hoarder. Rescues elsewhere in Michigan, including Birds and Beaks Rescue and Rehab, were called to help home some of them. Kramer and her team took in about 300.

Several days later, Kramer said her team is monitoring the health of the birds. With the help of Dr. Melissa McNally from Jolly Road Veterinary Hospital in Lansing, each bird was examined to learn its sex and get a picture of its overall health.

Dr. Melissa McNally examining a parakeet‘s beak. (Courtesy Shannon Kramer/Birds and Beaks Rescue and Rehab)

One of the parakeets that were surrendered to a Detroit-area rescue and then sent to a rescue in Battle Creek to be cared for. (Courtesy Shannon Kramer/Birds and Beaks Rescue and Rehab)

“They’re just starting to really settle in and get comfortable, eat, use perches,” Kramer said.

She said when her team received the birds, they learned there were no perches in their original cages. Kramer added that the world is completely new to them and they have to learn how to perch and react to humans.

“These guys are so docile that when we stick our arms in there, they jump onto our arms. They have no sense to be afraid of humans because they’ve never seen any before,” Kramer said.

Some of the parakeets that were surrendered to a Detroit-area rescue and then sent to a rescue in Battle Creek to be cared for. (Courtesy Shannon Kramer/Birds and Beaks Rescue and Rehab)

Of the parakeets in Kramer’s possession, only 11 have died. The rest of the birds are being treated with medications like doxycycline, an antibiotic. They will undergo more medical evaluations after the meds have run their course.

As for adoption, it’s a matter of time.

“The doxycycline they’re on is at least 14 days. If they come back with one of the diseases like psittacosis, it could be a 45-day course of it, but I don’t suspect that’s the case. They’re in remarkably good health as far as that goes, so I don’t think we’ll have to wait 45 days but it’s a possibility,” Kramer said.

One of the parakeets that were surrendered to a Detroit-area rescue and then sent to a rescue in Battle Creek to be cared for. (Courtesy Shannon Kramer/Birds and Beaks Rescue and Rehab)

If you would like to donate to help the parakeets, you can do so at birdsandbeaks.org.