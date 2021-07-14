Battle Creek man killed in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A 35-year-old from Battle Creek died after he was shot in Jackson early Wednesday morning.

According to the city police department, officers were sent to the intersection of Williams and W. Mason streets after someone reported a person was lying in the road. When officers got there, they found Patrick Perry suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken by ambulance to Henry Ford Allegiance Health, where he later died.

Officers say they haven’t found anyone who heard a gunshot and say it is possible Perry was dropped off by a vehicle in the area.

There had been no arrests made as of later Wednesday and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at 517.768.8637 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855.840.7867.