GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan elections bureau has determined that organizers of a ballot drive to limit interest and fees charged by payday lenders failed to collect enough valid voter signatures.

Based on the results of a random 522-signature sample, Michiganders for Fair Lending gathered an estimated 274,668 valid signatures, short of the roughly 340,000 needed, according to a Michigan Bureau of Elections report released on July 15. The sample had been pulled from about 380,000.

The bureau determined many were ineligible because of missing information or circulator error.

“Michiganders for Fair Lending is disappointed in the Board of Elections staff report finding that this year’s petition drive fell short of the signature requirement. As has been widely reported in the news, this was a tough year for all petition drives in Michigan,” campaign manager Inna Mirzoyan said in a release. “Despite this disappointment, the coalition for fair lending remains motivated and dedicated to payday lending reform.”