Ballot drive targets Michigan law that underpins virus rules

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group will launch a ballot drive to require legislative approval to extend emergency pandemic orders beyond 28 days, in what is the latest bid to neuter a law Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has used to issue coronavirus restrictions.

Related Content State board ordered to OK bill to end emergency powers law

The initiative will be organized by Unlock Michigan.

The ballot committee previously gathered signatures to repeal a law that underpinned Whitmer’s rules. After the ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court threw out that law, her administration kept the limits intact under a law giving the state health director broad authority to issue orders.

The new measure would make emergency orders unenforceable after 28 days unless the Legislature OKs an extension.