GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials are reminding people to check the label to make sure the fertilizer they’re using doesn’t include phosphorus, saying it can damage Michigan’s water.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development says state law limits the use of phosphorus fertilizers. It warned that phosphorus runoff can get into water systems and damage ecosystems, including harming fish and leading to more algae blooms.

The agency urged residents to check the label on their fertilizer and make sure it doesn’t have any phosphorus — which it says isn’t necessary on established lawns, anyway.

“Although phosphorus can be used to help establish new lawns and plants, consumers must always carefully follow label directions to avoid run-off,” Mike Philip, MDARD’s pesticide and plant pest management division director, said in a statement. “By limiting unnecessary phosphorus applications, we can help maintain and protect our vast water resources.”

MDARD also reminded people not to leave fertilizer on their driveways and instead sweep it into the lawn so it doesn’t run in to storm drains, to keep their storm drains clear of leaves and other debris and work to limit erosion.