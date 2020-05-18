Automakers take steps to protect workers from COVID-19

DETROIT (WOOD) — Manufacturers in Michigan will reopen beginning Monday following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement last week.

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler will be taking new steps to make sure workers and their families don’t get exposed to COVID-19.

According to WDIV, the NBC-affiliate in Detroit, workers at GM will be standing further apart and wearing personal protective equipment.

Their temperatures will be taken and there will be more time between shifts for disinfecting equipment and workspaces.

Fiat Chrysler has redesigned its workstations to make things safer. The company has also installed thermal imaging cameras to verify each worker’s body temperature.

Ford is taking similar steps when it comes to health screenings and requiring masks. They will also test workers who show symptoms of COVID-19.

Those results should be available within a day and if they test positive, they will ask the person and anyone who interacted with them to self-quarantine for 14 days.