Michigan

Authorities seeking tips to find Newaygo Co. woman

By:

Posted: Aug 02, 2018 09:47 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2018 09:47 AM EDT

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who is wanted on multiple warrants.

Nicole Lynn Feirick, 26, is from the Kent City area and has connections to Newaygo and Grant, authorities said.

Feirick has several warrants out for her arrest and is believed to be hiding from the police.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231.689.5288 or Silent Observer at 231.652.1121.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven