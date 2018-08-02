Authorities seeking tips to find Newaygo Co. woman

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of Nicole Feirick.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman who is wanted on multiple warrants.

Nicole Lynn Feirick, 26, is from the Kent City area and has connections to Newaygo and Grant, authorities said.

Feirick has several warrants out for her arrest and is believed to be hiding from the police.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231.689.5288 or Silent Observer at 231.652.1121.