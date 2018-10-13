Authorities searching for Branch Co. man
ALAGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person in Branch County.
Dennis Edwin Wolfe was last seen leaving his residence in the 200 block of Creockett Drive, south of Quincy, around 10 a.m. on Sept. 29. He left in a gold Saturn car and was wearing shorts and a T-shirt, and hasn’t been seen since.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Man arrested in arsons near...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Four injured in drunken, reckless...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- As sea ice melts, some say walruses need better protection
- Ex-lawmaker Mary Bono hired as USA Gymnastics interim CEO
- Local gathering honors Trevor Slot on 7th anniversary of death
- W. MI Scouts and youth to participate in 'STEMQuest'
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.