Authorities searching for Branch Co. man

Posted: Oct 13, 2018 03:51 PM EDT

ALAGANSEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person in Branch County.

Dennis Edwin Wolfe was last seen leaving his residence in the 200 block of Creockett Drive, south of Quincy, around 10 a.m. on Sept. 29. He left in a gold Saturn car and was wearing shorts and a T-shirt, and hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

