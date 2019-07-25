Authorities search for missing swimmer in Ludington

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a missing person in Lake Michigan at Ludington.

Emergency crews are at the Ludington State Park / Lake Michigan Outlet, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the missing person is a white male, who is 5-foot-10-inches tall, wearing black and white shorts.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area and not to enter the water.

Two swimmers have disappeared in that section in the water within the last several days.

On Tuesday, the body of 18-year-old Daniel McCarthy of Baldwin was recovered after a search that lasted the better part of two days. A remotely controlled underwater robot came across the body in about 18 feet of water about 300 yards from shore at Ludington State Park.

Last week, 14-year-old Albrianna Jane Huck disappeared while visiting Stearns Beach with relatives. Two hours later, good Samaritans spotted Albrianna in the water north of Stearns Park, pulled her to shore and began CPR. She died at a hospital later that night.