SUNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — Authorities say one person died after falling through the ice on Tamarock Lake in Eaton County Monday.

Emergency crews, including an Eaton County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team, were called around 2:30 p.m. to the scene off Irish Road and St. Joseph Highway in Sunfield Township.

The sheriff’s said only one person, the deceased, is believed to be involved.

Photo Credit: Jason Solgat

Aero Med was also called to the site before the person was found to be dead.