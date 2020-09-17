Authorities look for missing Newaygo Co. teen

ENSLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a missing Newaygo County teen.

Katlyn May Marie Johnston has been reported missing since 8 p.m. Wednesday. The 16-year-old was last seen walking away from her home, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say she is from Ensley Township, which is in the Howard City area.

Johnston is 5 foot, 4 inches tall, and 117 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a C & J Restaurant black t-shirt with black leggings, MSP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Hart Post at 231.873.2171 or the Newaygo Central dispatch at 231.689.5288.