Authorities look for missing man in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a missing 80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Adolph Strutzel Jr. was last seen going for a walk near his home around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on S Baldwin Avenue near W 72nd Street in the Newaygo area, according to the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office.

Strutzel was last seen wearing a light blue jean jacket, black jeans and possibly a black hat, police say.

He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Nearby residents are asked to check their outbuildings and property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 231.689.7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch 231.689.5288.