BITELY, Mich. (WOOD) — Newaygo County authorities are asking you to keep an eye out for a Bitely man who never arrived home Monday night.

Leon Hayward, 69, was last seen leaving his sister’s house in Baldwin around 9 p.m. He never made it back to Bitely, about 20 minutes away.

Hayward is believed to be driving at four-door 2003 Cadillac with Michigan license plate EAP8737.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Don Austin at 231.689.7303.