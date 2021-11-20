Authorities investigating after inmate dies at Berrien Co. Jail

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after an inmate died at the Berrien County Jail Saturday.

The inmate was found dead around 9 a.m. in the medical wing of the jail, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the inmate had previous medical conditions and was housed alone in the medical cell.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the death “out of an abundance of caution,” the sheriff’s office said.

The inmate has been identified as David Cortez Wright, a 42-year-old from Benton Harbor.