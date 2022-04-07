ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate died at the county jail in St. Joseph Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office said 35-year-old Nicholas Jaeger of Benton Harbor was discovered unresponsive in the receiving area around 7:30 a.m.

Jail officers and medical staff tried to help him, including performing CPR, and paramedics were called. Efforts to revive Jaeger failed.

The cause of his death is not yet known.

Michigan State Police will investigate what happened.

Online records show Jaeger had been booked into the jail Wednesday on retail fraud, false report of a misdemeanor and drug charges, along with warrants for failing to appear in court.