Authorities ID man killed in fiery crash near Rothbury

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a fiery crash in Oceana County last week.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed on Aug. 4 on South Water Road just west of W. Clay Road in Grant Township, northwest of Rothbury, as 35-year-old Andrew Dean Blankenship of Montague.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, deputies found a burning 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with the driver inside.

Investigators determined the driver had been heading north on South Water Road when he veered off the road, partially corrected, then went off the road again, hitting a large spruce tree.

The impact of the crash caused his pickup truck to catch fire and the man couldn’t escape.

A passing driver tried to rescue the driver but couldn’t because of the fire.

Authorities say speed was “very likely a factor” in this crash; they’re trying to determine if alcohol and drugs had any role as well.