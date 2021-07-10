Authorities ID bodies of 3 people found in Detroit-area boat fire, 2 from GR

Michigan

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three people whose bodies were found on a boat that caught fire at a Detroit-area marina.

The Macomb County sheriff’s office reports that the victims were identified as 60-year-old Mark Matthews  of Williston, North Dakota, and 43-year-old Jason Miron and 41-year-old Stephanie Arzola, both of Grand Rapids.

The 38-foot boat caught fire July 3 at Fox Marina in Harrison Township, northeast of Detroit. A dog also was found dead on the boat.

Officials said it’s believed the fire started on a sofa in the main living area of the boat’s cabin.

Foul play was not suspected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!