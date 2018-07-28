Authorities: Drugs, guns found at Calhoun Co. house
ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A search for narcotics near Albion led investigators to an illegal marijuana grow, they say.
Around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Calhoun County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant in the 10,000 block of 25 ½ Mile Road south of Albion in Albion Township.
Authorities questioned a 30-year-old man and eventually found the illegal marijuana grow operation. They seized 22 marijuana plants along with firearms, equipment and ammunition.
Deputies are seeking drug and weapons charges against the 30-year-old suspect, whose name was not released Saturday.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Police search for suspects in Kalamazoo shooting, 1 injured
- Remains of American troops returned by North Korea
- Man dead after stolen car crashes near Hastings
- 2 aircraft crash on North Fox Island
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.