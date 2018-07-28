Authorities: Drugs, guns found at Calhoun Co. house

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo, marijuana plants are displayed at a dispensary in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A search for narcotics near Albion led investigators to an illegal marijuana grow, they say.

Around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Calhoun County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant in the 10,000 block of 25 ½ Mile Road south of Albion in Albion Township.

Authorities questioned a 30-year-old man and eventually found the illegal marijuana grow operation. They seized 22 marijuana plants along with firearms, equipment and ammunition.

Deputies are seeking drug and weapons charges against the 30-year-old suspect, whose name was not released Saturday.