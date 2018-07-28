Michigan

Authorities: Drugs, guns found at Calhoun Co. house

Posted: Jul 28, 2018 09:53 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 28, 2018 04:08 PM EDT

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A search for narcotics near Albion led investigators to an illegal marijuana grow, they say.

Around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Calhoun County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant in the 10,000 block of 25 ½ Mile Road south of Albion in Albion Township. 

Authorities questioned a 30-year-old man and eventually found the illegal marijuana grow operation. They seized 22 marijuana plants along with firearms, equipment and ammunition. 

Deputies are seeking drug and weapons charges against the 30-year-old suspect, whose name was not released Saturday.

