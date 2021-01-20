Authorities: 2 teens responsible for $57K in damages at Stanwood Elementary

STANWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two teens have admitted to causing tens of thousands of dollars; worth of damages at Stanwood Elementary in October.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says it has been looking into the vandalism at the school on Front Street in Stanwood since it happened on Halloween night last year. They say the damage cost $57,000 to clean up and repair.

Investigators say two boys, a 15-year-old from Morley and a 14-year-old from Stanwood, confessed to breaking in to the school.

The case has been handed over to the county prosecutor and is expected to be handled in juvenile court.