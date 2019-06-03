Michigan

Authorities: 2 Ohio boys dead after fire at Michigan cabin

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:57 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:57 AM EDT

RAISIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two boys from Ohio have died following a weekend fire at a cabin in southern Michigan.

The Daily Telegram of Adrian reports that the boys, ages 9 and 15, were from the Dayton area and were visiting with their grandparents and great-grandparents.

The boys' names weren't immediately released. The newspaper says the boys were in one cabin in Lenawee County's Raisin Township, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of Detroit, while the adults were sleeping in another cabin at the time of the fire.

Rescuers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday after one of the adults heard what sounded like an explosion and saw flames.

Raisin Township Fire Chief Jim Hannah says the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it has been determined that it isn't suspicious.

___

Information from: The Daily Telegram

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Pup Party for community foundation Photos: Pup Party for community foundation
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Pup Party for community foundation

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: June 1, 2019 storms in W. MI

Photo Galleries