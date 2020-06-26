Authorities: 1 dead in crash north of Big Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

The scene of a deadly crash on Northland Drive in Green Township on June 25, 2020. (Courtesy Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office)

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a crash north of Big Rapids Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. on Northland Drive south of 22 Mile Road in Green Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound car crossed the centerline and into the path of a northbound pickup truck, causing the crash.

The driver of the car, 33-year-old Shannon Lucas of Paris, had to be freed from the vehicle by first responders. She was rushed to a Big Rapids hospital, where she died.

Family members took her passenger, a child who was in a car seat, to the hospital in Reed City to be checked out.

The driver of the pickup, a 46-year-old Big Rapids man, sustained minor injuries. He was treated at the hospital in Big Rapids and released.

