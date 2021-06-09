Author from MI publishes LGBTQ+ young adult novel

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — An author from Michigan who now lives in Los Angeles is making headlines across the country for his newly released young adult novel.

Robbie Couch is originally from Clio, but his parents live in Grand Haven. He published “The Sky Blues” in April of this year, hoping to share a story of hope for LGBTQ+ youth struggling to find their place.

“I grew up gay and in the closet in Michigan and in a small, rural town and I feel like there needs to be more stories representing the sorts of experiences that I had growing up,” said Couch. “Especially highlighting marginalized voices that just don’t get a seat at the table that often.”

“The Sky Blues” is a young adult novel about an openly gay teenager who struggles being himself.

“Sky really relies on people to have his back and I don’t want to give away any spoilers, but in the book, you learn that a lot more people have his back than he originally thought,” said Couch.

Couch hopes by sharing his novel during this Pride Month, more and more people feel comfortable standing up for who they are.

“I hope that any teen that reads this knows that there’s a place in this world for them and that they’re loved and accepted, and they will have a great life ahead of them,” said Couch.

You can purchase “The Sky Blues” online.