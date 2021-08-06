August activities: Getting outside and going green

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hard to believe it’s already August, but there is still plenty of summer left to enjoy.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association says August is a great time to explore farms or zoos.

She suggests heading to the Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo in New Era. With more than 100 animals, including sloths and kangaroos, the whole family can enjoy it.

If you want to try out a farm-to-table dining experience, Sovengard Biergarten and Kitchen offers chef-driven cuisine that changes with the seasons and features Michigan produce and products.

“You really can find any of your favorite flavors around West Michigan and there’s lots of opportunities to discover something new,” Sheffer said.

Sheffer also suggested going to the Holland Farmers Market. Vendors offer fresh produce on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thrill seekers can check out High Caliber Karting and Entertainment near Lansing for indoor go-karting, rage rooms axe-throwing and archery tag.