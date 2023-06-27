GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new report from the state watchdog says the Michigan Department of Education is failing to make sure contracted staff in public schools have clean records.

The Office of the Auditor General surveyed school districts across the state and says changes might need to be made to state law to keep convicts out of schools.

The data only concerns contracted staff: substitute teachers, custodians, maintenance and food service workers. Ninety-one percent of school districts surveyed use contracted staff for those jobs.

The report found that 4% of the workers were never fingerprinted before being hired.

“We also determined 7% of contracted staff reviewed were not fingerprinted timely,” the report states.

The auditor general said the state doesn’t have ways to confirm districts’ hires don’t have criminal histories.

“We noted MDE had no monitoring procedures to verify school districts’ compliance with State law prohibiting them from employing individuals with listed offenses (and) convictions and requiring specific written approval from school officials to employ individuals convicted of felonies,” the report states.

The Department of Education disputed those claims, according to the report.

The report went on to claim the state is using outdated and incomplete employment data, so it’s not able to always tell districts when a worker has a conviction. It said that MDE never told districts about convictions that happened during the employment of 13% of surveyed contracted staff.

“Because of the use of frequently unreliable information, an increased risk exists that MDE inappropriately removed some contracted staff from Rap Back criminal conviction monitoring,” the audit claimed.

The audit also found that MDE’s process for monitoring convictions only references state criminal history data.

“(It) does not include federal, out-of-state and tribal conviction information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” the report said.

Though the audit focused on contracted staff, the report says the lack of checks and balances could also apply to all workers across districts “regularly working in schools, regardless of their employment arrangement.”

The audit suggested changes to state law for the “best protection of Michigan’s school children.” It pointed to possibly changing how frequently school districts must submit employment records and how often the state should let school districts know about employees’ convictions.

MDE did not respond to a request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.