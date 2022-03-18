LANSING, Mich (AP) — State auditors say Michigan’s unemployment agency did not require worker background checks or quickly deactivate former contract and state employees’ computer access to the confidential benefits system amid unprecedented jobless claims early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their review released Friday flagged four material conditions, the most serious type of finding.

The audit concluded that the agency did an insufficient job both “onboarding” and “offboarding” thousands of workers to help with the deluge of new and continued claims.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency agreed mistakes were made and pledged to make improvements.