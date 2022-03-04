Audit: Election bureau does sufficient job, training lags

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

An empty convention space at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids where election workers processed the absentee ballots of Grand Rapids voters. (Nov. 4, 2020)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State auditors say Michigan’s elections bureau does a sufficient job overall in maintaining the integrity of the voter database, conducting post-election audits and training local clerks — with some exceptions.

Their report Friday covers 2019 and 2020 elections, including the race former President Donald Trump has falsely claimed was fraudulent.

It found 99.99% of votes weren’t duplicates and were cast by age-eligible voters.

A miniscule number of people voted absentee and died before or on Election Day.

The auditor general reported one more serious finding — the state didn’t ensure county clerks received post-election audit training and were appropriately certified.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!