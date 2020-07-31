ATV hits tree; 12-year-old operator, 2 other children hurt

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Mecosta County Sheriff generic 040318_1522771142271.jpg_39012160_ver1.0_640_360_1556142357219.jpg.jpg

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three children have been injured after the all-terrain vehicle they were riding in slammed into a tree in western Michigan.

A 12-year-old girl was operating the ATV at a high rate of speed about 8 p.m. Thursday in Mecosta Township, north of Grand Rapids, the Mecosta County sheriff’s office said.

She was unable to handle a curve, which caused the ATV to hit the tree and overturn.

The operator, another 12-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy were thrown from the vehicle. Each was wearing helmets and suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

 

 